Google expands on Tile tracking integrations

Google can now tell you if your lost keys are near any Home or Nest devices in your house.
The earch giant recently posted a blog post outlining how Google and Tile work together to help people find their lost items with voice commands.
What was odd about this post, which came out on February 3rd is that you’ve been able to link your Tile account to your Google Assistant since October 28th, 2019.
Additionally, there’s a single line at the bottom of the blog post that says, “If the Tile is at home, you can use your Nest device to determine the last location your Tile was seen. For example, you may get a response like “Your keys were last seen today at 9pm near the Kitchen speaker.”
This is a super interesting function that might make tracking down your keys even easier with Tile. However, since Tiles devices beep and make sounds when you’re looking for them, this feature is probably less useful than it seems.
Still, it’s cool to see and if Google can integrate it into other devices that would be great. For example, saying something like, “Hey Google, find my phone, keys and wallet,” and getting a response that tells you what room of your house each thing is in would be really cool.
If you do have a Tile tracking device that you haven’t set up with Google Assistant you can find out how to do that here. Alternatively, you can also set it up with Alexa and Amazon’s assistant will ring your Tile when you lose it.
Source: Google
