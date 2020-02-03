Alphabet’s Q4 earnings confirm Google is still ultra rich

After the bell, Alphabet, Google’s parent company, posted that its total revenue for 2019 was $161 billion USD ($214 billion CAD).
The company also posted its Q4 results and made impressive gains in many of its businesses compared to the same timeframe from 2018.
During Q4 2019, Google Search made $27 billion USD ($35.9 billion CAD), YouTube made $4.7 billion USD $6.2 billion CAD) and Google Advertising made $37.9 billion USD ($50 billion CAD). Google Cloud made $2.6 billion USD ($3.4 billion CAD).
This is the first time that Google has shared numbers for YouTube, Search and Cloud. All of these areas show considerable growth compared to where they were at in Q4 2018. The numbers below are in millions of USD for the sake of the comparisons.
- Google Search – 2018, $23,320 – 2019, $27,187
- YouTube Ads – 2018, $3,605 – 2019, $4,717
- Cloud – 2018, $1,709 – 2019, $2,614
- Google Advertising – 2018, $32,518 – 2019, $37,934
- Total Q4 revenue – 2018, $39,276 – 2019, $46,075
- This means that the company’s total Q4 revenue grew 17 percent compared to last year. The company’s overall revenue compared to the entirety of 2018 is up 18 percent.
