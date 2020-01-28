PREVIOUS|
News

TekSavvy expands internet services to New Brunswick, Newfoundland

The expansion includes the communities of Notre Dame, Bathurst, Campbellton and Chamcook

Jan 28, 2020

8:51 AM EST

0 comments

TekSavvy has launched its cable internet services in select regions of New Brunswick and Newfoundland.

The expansion includes the communities of Fredericton, Moncton, Corner Brook, St. John’s, Saint John and many others.

TekSavvy cable internet service starts at $53.95 per month with speeds of 75Mbps and 150Mbps with unlimited monthly usage. The service provider says it allows consumers to connect to higher download speeds at fair prices without long-term commitments.

“Consumers want real choice and competition and we’re happy to provide that with fair prices and unlimited usage. TekSavvy has been proudly serving Canadians for more than 20 years by delivering on our commitment to fighting for Canadians’ rights online,” said Marc Gaudrault, the founder and CEO of TekSavvy, in a press release.

Last year around this time, TekSavvy expanded its services to Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

You can learn more about TekSavvy’s internet packages here.

Related Articles

News

Sep 13, 2019

4:06 PM EDT

Over 85 percent of TekSavvy customers to receive bill discounts, upgrades

Business

Nov 26, 2019

1:19 PM EST

TekSavvy appeals Federal Court decision ordering ISPs to block GoldTV

News

Aug 15, 2019

4:54 PM EDT

CRTC sets final wholesale rates for access to high-speed broadband networks

Comments