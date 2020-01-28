TekSavvy expands internet services to New Brunswick, Newfoundland

TekSavvy has launched its cable internet services in select regions of New Brunswick and Newfoundland.
The expansion includes the communities of Fredericton, Moncton, Corner Brook, St. John’s, Saint John and many others.
TekSavvy cable internet service starts at $53.95 per month with speeds of 75Mbps and 150Mbps with unlimited monthly usage. The service provider says it allows consumers to connect to higher download speeds at fair prices without long-term commitments.
“Consumers want real choice and competition and we’re happy to provide that with fair prices and unlimited usage. TekSavvy has been proudly serving Canadians for more than 20 years by delivering on our commitment to fighting for Canadians’ rights online,” said Marc Gaudrault, the founder and CEO of TekSavvy, in a press release.
Last year around this time, TekSavvy expanded its services to Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
You can learn more about TekSavvy’s internet packages here.
