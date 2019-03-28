News
PREVIOUS|

TekSavvy is expanding to Alberta, B.C., Manitoba and Saskatchewan

TekSavvy heads out to west

Mar 28, 2019

8:55 AM EDT

0 comments

TekSavvy

TekSavvy is expanding west.

On Thursday, the Chatham, Ontario-based wholesaler announced that it would start offering high-speed cable internet in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

The company plans to offer four separate internet packages, with the most affordable of its new packages priced at $23.95 CAD per month and the fastest offering download speeds of 150Mbps.

“This westward expansion brings TekSavvy’s award-winning, customer-first internet services to even more Canadian homes,” said Marc Gaudrault, CEO of TekSavvy, in a press release. “Consumers want real choice and competition and we’re happy to provide that with lower prices and more bandwidth.”

The pricing for Teksavvy’s new plans are as follows:

  • Cable 150: Up to 150 Mbps down, up to 15 Mbps up — $69.95
  • Cable 75: Up to 75Mbps down, up to 7.5Mbps up — from $49.95
  • Cable 25: Up to 25 Mbps down, up to 2.5Mbps up — from $32.95
  • Cable 5: Up to 5Mbps down, up to 0.512Mbps up — from $23.95

In February, TekSavvy launched, in collaboration its Hasting Cable Vision affiliate, TekSavvy TV. One month later, the company brought the IPTV service to Ottawa.

Update 28/03/2019: The story has been updated with plan pricing.

Source: TekSavvy

Related Articles

News

Feb 13, 2019

10:39 AM EDT

TekSavvy calls out CRTC for omitting relevant data in Communications Monitoring Report 2018

News

Feb 22, 2019

1:47 PM EDT

Federal Court grants TekSavvy appeal in subscriber illegal downloading case

News

Feb 1, 2019

11:01 AM EDT

TekSavvy announces new IPTV service in Chatham-Kent, Ontario

Comments