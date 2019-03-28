TekSavvy is expanding to Alberta, B.C., Manitoba and Saskatchewan

TekSavvy is expanding west.
On Thursday, the Chatham, Ontario-based wholesaler announced that it would start offering high-speed cable internet in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
The company plans to offer four separate internet packages, with the most affordable of its new packages priced at $23.95 CAD per month and the fastest offering download speeds of 150Mbps.
“This westward expansion brings TekSavvy’s award-winning, customer-first internet services to even more Canadian homes,” said Marc Gaudrault, CEO of TekSavvy, in a press release. “Consumers want real choice and competition and we’re happy to provide that with lower prices and more bandwidth.”
The pricing for Teksavvy’s new plans are as follows:
- Cable 150: Up to 150 Mbps down, up to 15 Mbps up — $69.95
- Cable 75: Up to 75Mbps down, up to 7.5Mbps up — from $49.95
- Cable 25: Up to 25 Mbps down, up to 2.5Mbps up — from $32.95
- Cable 5: Up to 5Mbps down, up to 0.512Mbps up — from $23.95
In February, TekSavvy launched, in collaboration its Hasting Cable Vision affiliate, TekSavvy TV. One month later, the company brought the IPTV service to Ottawa.
Update 28/03/2019: The story has been updated with plan pricing.
Source: TekSavvy
