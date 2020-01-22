Here’s what’s hitting Xbox Game Pass for Console in late January 2020

Microsoft has revealed the next wave of titles that are coming to its Xbox Game Pass service by the end of the month.
Note that this lineup of games is specifically for Xbox Game Pass for Console, meaning that it only affects Xbox One users. A separate batch of new games for PC users was revealed last week.
Here are the new games coming to Game Pass for Console before the end of January:
- A Plague Tale: Innocence (January 23rd) [also on Game Pass for PC]
- Indivisible (January 23rd)
- Sea Salt (January 30th) [also on Game Pass for PC]
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour (January 30th)
New Game Pass users can sign up for their first three months of Game Pass Ultimate for $1 CAD. This includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription. Otherwise, Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99 CAD/month.
Meanwhile, Game Pass for Console costs $11.99/month on its own, while Game Pass for PC is currently offered at the beta price of $5.99/month.
It’s also worth noting that there’s a free Game Pass app on Android and iOS that helps you browse titles and queue downloads to your console.
Image credit: Focus Home Interactive
Source: Xbox
Comments