PREVIOUS|
Resources

Here’s what’s hitting Xbox Game Pass for Console in late January 2020

Four new games are on the way

Jan 22, 2020

12:05 PM EST

0 comments

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Microsoft has revealed the next wave of titles that are coming to its Xbox Game Pass service by the end of the month.

Note that this lineup of games is specifically for Xbox Game Pass for Console, meaning that it only affects Xbox One users. A separate batch of new games for PC users was revealed last week.

Here are the new games coming to Game Pass for Console before the end of January:

New Game Pass users can sign up for their first three months of Game Pass Ultimate for $1 CAD. This includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription. Otherwise, Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99 CAD/month.

Meanwhile, Game Pass for Console costs $11.99/month on its own, while Game Pass for PC is currently offered at the beta price of $5.99/month.

It’s also worth noting that there’s a free Game Pass app on Android and iOS that helps you browse titles and queue downloads to your console.

Image credit: Focus Home Interactive

Source: Xbox

Related Articles

News

Jan 22, 2020

7:04 AM EST

Xbox’s ‘Lunar New Year Sale’ discounts games by up to 90 percent

News

Jan 16, 2020

5:28 PM EST

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate back down to $1 for three months

News

Jan 22, 2020

12:00 PM EST

Xbox’s Project xCloud game streaming preview launches in Canada next week, register now

News

Jan 21, 2020

3:28 PM EST

Google and Microsoft disagree on a potential temporary ban on facial recognition

Comments