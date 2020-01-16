Here are some new games coming to Xbox Game Pass on PC in January 2020

Microsoft has revealed a fresh batch of titles that are hitting Xbox Game Pass on PC later this month.
The three games in question are Children of Morta, Gris and A Plague Tale: Innocence.
Child of Morta is now available, although specific release dates for the two other games were not mentioned. That said, Xbox typically doesn’t reveal Game Pass for PC title launch dates right away. Instead, the company normally suggests that users stay tuned to its Xbox Game Pass for PC Twitter account for updates.
It’s important to note that these games differ from Game Pass for Console’s January catalogue additions. That lineup — which includes Tekken 7 and Grand Theft Auto V — can be found here.
New Game Pass users can sign up for their first three months of Game Pass Ultimate for $1 CAD. This includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription. Otherwise, Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99 CAD/month.
Meanwhile, Game Pass for Console costs $11.99/month on its own, while Game Pass for PC is currently offered at the beta price of $5.99/month.
Source: Xbox
