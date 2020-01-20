While the number of people playing Fortnite on the iPad Pro is likely minimal, Epic has released an update to the still popular battle royale game that bumps the title up to 120 frames per second (fps) when running on Apple’s highest-end iPad.
This higher frame rate makes the game run much more smoothly, though it does downgrade the resolution and sets Fortnite‘s graphics to ‘Medium.’ Similarly, you can only run the game with ‘High’ settings at 60fps and 30fps with ‘Epic’ graphics. This update also adds support for controller thumbstick buttons to the iPad Pro version of Fortnite.
To put this in perspective, the Nintendo Switch version of Fortnite is locked to 30fps, though several high-end smartphones, including the iPhone XS and above, support running the game at 60fps and above. Fortnite also runs at 60fps on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
Of course, the PC version of Fortnite plays at whatever framerate you select depending on how powerful the hardware is.
Though many people probably aren’t playing Fortnite competitively on the iPad Pro, it’s great to see more games slowly starting to support the iPad Pro’s ‘Pro Motion.’ A few other iPadOS titles also support 120fps, including Journey, Alto’s Odyssey, Hyper Light Drifter, Thumper and more.
Fortnite for the iPad Pro is available for free in the iOS App Store.
