PREVIOUS|
SyrupCast

SyrupCast 210: Samsung S20 leaks and CES 2020

We're refreshing the SyrupCast for 2020

Jan 17, 2020

1:01 PM EST

0 comments

This week on the SyrupCast, MobileSyrup’s Patrick O’Rourke, Bradley Bennett and Dean Daley breakdown the recent barrage of Samsung Galaxy S20 leaks and chat about Brad’s experience at CES 2020 in Las Vegas.

The team is also testing a few new segments as we revamp the podcast for 2020. This new arrangement isn’t set in stone, so it will likely change and evolve over the next few weeks.

Let us know what you think of the new segments, or if you have something specific you want us to discuss next week by tweeting @Patrick_ORourke.

Listen to the show below, or subscribe on your favourite podcasting platform.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe on Spotify

Direct download link

Related Articles

Features

Jan 8, 2020

4:29 PM EST

Why Sony built its own car and showed it off at CES 2020

Features

Jan 8, 2020

2:37 PM EST

Samsung’s Serif and Sero TVs push TV design into new places

SyrupCast

Nov 26, 2019

3:16 PM EST

SyrupCast Ep. 208: 16-inch MacBook Pro, Mustang Mach-E and Google Stadia vs Project xCloud

News

Jan 7, 2020

4:03 PM EST

Intel announces Thunderbolt 4 will come alongside new Tiger Lake CPUs

Comments