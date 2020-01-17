This week on the SyrupCast, MobileSyrup’s Patrick O’Rourke, Bradley Bennett and Dean Daley breakdown the recent barrage of Samsung Galaxy S20 leaks and chat about Brad’s experience at CES 2020 in Las Vegas.
The team is also testing a few new segments as we revamp the podcast for 2020. This new arrangement isn’t set in stone, so it will likely change and evolve over the next few weeks.
Let us know what you think of the new segments, or if you have something specific you want us to discuss next week by tweeting @Patrick_ORourke.
Listen to the show below, or subscribe on your favourite podcasting platform.
Comments