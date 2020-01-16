Samsung phones, LG Q Stylo+ getting security updates on Rogers

Samsung, LG and Motorola phones on Rogers’ networks are all slated to get the security updates over the next few days.
The phones and their respective updates are as follows.
- January 17th – Moto G7 Play – December security update
- January 20th – Samsung A50 – January security update
- January 20th – Samsung Note 8 – January security update
- January 20th – Samsung S9/S9+ – January security update
- January 20th – Samsung Note 9 – January security update
- January 22nd – LG Q Stylo+ – January security update
If you have one of these devices and you subscribe to Rogers then you can update by following these steps: Settings app > System > Advanced > System update.
Source: Rogers
