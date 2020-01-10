PREVIOUS|
News

OnePlus working on new phone screen technology

We don't know what it is, but we have a few ideas of what it might be

Jan 10, 2020

10:24 AM EST

0 comments

OnePlus has invited press to an event in China to show off what’s being speculated to be new screen technology.

GSMArena seems to think we’ll see the company shift gears and show off 120 Hz screens for its next phone. Alternatively, it could be a screen with an under-display camera since more manufacturers seem to be moving in that direction.

The event takes place on January 13th, so we could know what it’s all about by next Monday, depending on when OnePlus allows the news to go live.

There is another rumour that the company might show off the OnePlus 8, but that’s not a rumour that we have a lot of faith in.

The company also showed off a new concept phone at CES 2020 that had a hidden camera on the back.

Source: GSMArena

Related Articles

News

Jan 9, 2020

2:30 PM EST

OnePlus releases December security update for OP5 and OP5T

News

Jan 7, 2020

7:07 PM EST

Here’s what handsets in Canada we think will keep the headphone jack in 2020

News

Feb 5, 2018

1:08 PM EST

iPhone X users report screen issues when receiving incoming calls

Reviews

Jan 7, 2020

4:59 PM EST

OnePlus’ concept phone at CES is an anti-camera bump fever dream

Comments