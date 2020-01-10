OnePlus working on new phone screen technology

OnePlus has invited press to an event in China to show off what’s being speculated to be new screen technology.
GSMArena seems to think we’ll see the company shift gears and show off 120 Hz screens for its next phone. Alternatively, it could be a screen with an under-display camera since more manufacturers seem to be moving in that direction.
The event takes place on January 13th, so we could know what it’s all about by next Monday, depending on when OnePlus allows the news to go live.
There is another rumour that the company might show off the OnePlus 8, but that’s not a rumour that we have a lot of faith in.
The company also showed off a new concept phone at CES 2020 that had a hidden camera on the back.
Source: GSMArena
