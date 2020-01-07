OnePlus building ‘Optimized Charging’ feature to improve battery health

OnePlus announced it’s working on a new feature heading to devices to help improve battery performance.
Dubbed ‘Optimized Charging,’ the feature adjusts charging so devices only charge to 80 percent before the device temporarily suspends charging. OnePlus phones will then detect users’ routines and automatically resume charging 100 minutes before their daily wake up time, first alarm or first event.
In other words, if you charge your phone overnight, it’ll sit at around 80 percent, then intelligently charge to 100 percent so the phone doesn’t sit on the charger at 100 percent charge all night. For example, if you get up at 8am every day, the phone will learn that pattern and aim to hit 100 percent charge at that time.
On the company’s forum page, the announcement post says that the feature is “designed to defer the battery drain rate optimally without affecting the user experience.”
OnePlus isn’t the first company to implement such a battery saving feature. Apple did it with its iPhone line with the launch of iOS 13. The battery charging optimization feature helps “slow the rate of battery ageing by reducing the time your iPhone spends fully charged.”
Those interested in using the feature on their OnePlus device should head to the ‘Settings’ app > ‘Battery’ > ‘Optimized Charging’ to turn it on. It’s worth noting that you’ll need to be on the OxygenOS beta on one of the company’s newer phones, such as the OnePlus 7 or 7 Pro. Further, the Chinese phone maker says that phones will collect relevant data to learn users’ daily routines, but the data is stored on-device.
Once enabled, the phone will display a special battery icon when Optimized Charging is active and a muted notification will let users toggle the mode or ‘resume charging’ if they want the phone to fill up.
OnePlus says it’s working on enhancing the feature to detect unconventional sleep times, such as sleeping in on weekends. It also wants to develop a feature so the phone can recognize when users switch time zones and adjust accordingly.
Source: OnePlus Forums
Comments