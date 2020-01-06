At CES 2020, Amazon announced that it is expanding its Fire TV Edition line to automobiles.
Fire TV Edition is embedded within select smart TVs, soundbars and streaming media players, and will now be partnering with BMW and Fiat Chrysler for in-car entertainment.
“With hands-free access to Alexa, touch screen interface and offline playback capabilities, parents and kids alike can enjoy the living room TV experience in the car and watch a wide variety of content and the latest shows from the most popular video services worldwide and shows recorded with Fire TV Recast or saved locally on-device,” said Amazon in a press release. “Content can be streamed using a vehicle’s Wi-Fi or LTE connection, a mobile hotspot or any other WAN-enabled device”
Fire TV Edition currently has a limited reach in Canada as it’s only available on TV and soundbars, but support for more products will likely be launching soon.
In addition, following the success of its partnership with Anker and the Nebula Soundbar-Fire TV Edition, Amazon is expanding its soundbar product line and is working with TCL to launch the Alto 8+ Soundbar–Fire TV Edition in Canada. The soundbar is available to pre-order now for $269.99 CAD, with availability expected on February 18th.
Source: Amazon
Comments