LG Electronics partners with Montreal-based Element AI

LG Electronics announced at CES in Las Vegas that it is partnering with Montreal-based artificial intelligence company Element AI.
The partnership will allow the two companies to collaborate on numerous AI-focused research and projects. The companies aim to make artificial intelligence more accessible for everyday users.
I.P Park, the CTO and president of LG Electronics and Jean-François Gagne, the CEO and co-founder of Element AI introduced their version of the four elements of AI. The elements create a roadmap in which the end goal of the technology is a cohesive system that can make anywhere feel like home.
The first level is ‘efficiency,’ which is task-oriented technology such as voice assistants. The second level is ‘personalization’ and is technology that is goal-oriented and is continuously learning to adapt to new circumstances.
Next, is ‘reasoning,’ which is mission-focused technology that intends to learn why users do certain things.
“Here, we can leverage the diversity of our product portfolio because we’ll need many intelligent touch points that interact with the user and gather information to understand the ‘why’ and establish causality,” Park explained during the keynote.
Lastly, there is ‘exploration,’ which is purpose-driven technology that formulates a hypothesis around a specific goal and then goes out and tests it. This level is still far in the future.
“As pioneers in the field of AI it is our responsibility to consider the importance of the Human Experience whilst pushing the boundaries of AI research and development,” Gagne said.
LG and Element AI say the framework aims to connect all aspects of people’s lives with intelligent touch points.
Image credit: YouTube (Screenshot)
Source: LG Electronics
Comments