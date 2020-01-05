PREVIOUS
Powercast to unveil Wireless Charging Grip for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controllers

The Wireless Charging Grip will be released on Amazon in Spring 2020

Jan 5, 2020

11:14 AM EST

Powercast is scheduled to reveal its Wireless Charging Grip for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controllers at CES in Las Vegas this week.

The device automatically recharges over the air when placed within two feet of Powercast’s PowerSpot wireless power transmitter, and reaches a full charge overnight.

The charging grip aims to delivery carefree wireless charging without the need to dock the Joy-Con controllers.

“Powercast’s embedded Powerharvester receiver harnesses RF energy sent over the air from the PowerSpot transmitter, converts it to direct current (DC) to charge the grip’s embedded battery, which then charges the connected Joy-Con batteries,” the company explained in a press release.

The company is going to showcase an array of consumer products featuring its radio-frequency (RF)-based long-range over-the-air wireless power technology at CES.

Powercast is also going reveal an electronic bag tag, which allows passengers to tag their own bags to simplify their check-in experience. This is currently only available to British Airways passengers.

Image credit: Powercast

Source: Powercast 

