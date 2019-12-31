Gmail still doesn’t have Inbox’s ‘bundle’ feature despite promise

Back in 2018, Google announced that it was getting rid of its Inbox app but promised that some of its features would come to Gmail.
The tech giant had told The Verge that Gmail would get Inbox’s bundling feature, which automatically groups similar emails together. For instance, it would bundle travel emails, promotion emails and shopping-related emails together. This feature made it easier to mass archive or delete bundles.
We’re now nearly into 2020, and Google still hasn’t brought Inbox’s features to Gmail despite the promise it made in 2018.
Google was testing the features earlier this year in February, but they never made it past the trial phase. Along with bundles, Google had also tested Inbox’s reminder feature that allowed users to set reminders to send emails to specific people.
The only alternatives to bundles that Google has brought to Gmail are pre-defined tabbed categories and filters/ labels, as outlined by Android Police. These alternatives do have issues since tabbed categories only let you add up to five groups, while filters need to be set up separately on each device.
There currently isn’t any actual replacement for bundles, and it’s now unknown if there ever will be in the future.
Source: Android Police
