PlayStation controller patent showcases design with two back buttons

A patent from the Japanese electronics company Sony has recently been approved by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). The patent was for a new type of PlayStation controller.
The design is similar to that of the DualShock 4, the controller used with the PS4. The patented controller has the same face buttons, directional pad and analog sticks as the DualShock 4. The main difference is the lack of a visible PlayStation button on the patent.
The rear of the controller shows a different design from the DualShock 4, with two new buttons. These two rear buttons are reportedly programmable, allowing them to use the actions of the controller’s other buttons.
It’s unclear if this patent is a current design for the successor to the DualShock 4 or a scrapped idea. However, this controller sports a micro-USB port on the top, similar to the DualShock 4, and not a USB-C port like a previous patent had suggested.
These customizable back buttons would be similar to the Back Button Attachment that adds two programmable buttons to the PS4 gamepad.
It’s important to note not all patents come to fruition, which means there’s still chance that Sony will launch a PlayStation controller that charges via USB-C.
Source: World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Via: Polygon
