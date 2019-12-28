Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [December 23 — 29]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows to recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Amazon Prime Video
Midsommar
A group of friends travel to a remote getaway in Sweden for a once-in-a-lifetime festival, only to discover that the villagers are harbouring some dark secrets.
Midsommar is writer-director Ari Aster’s follow-up to his acclaimed 2018 horror film Hereditary and stars Florence Pugh (Fighting With My Family), Jack Reynor (Detroit), William Jackson Harper (The Good Place) and Will Poulter (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch).
Original theatrical release date: July 3rd, 2019
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: December 27th, 2019
Genre: Horror
Runtime: 2 hours, 27 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 83 percent
Stream Midsommar here.
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Ex-hitman John Wick goes on the run in a city full of assassins after a $14 million contract is put on his head due to his recent actions.
John Wick: Chapter 3 was directed by Chad Stahelski (John Wick: Chapter 2) and stars Toronto-raised Keanu Reeves (The Matrix), Halle Berry (X-Men), Lawrence Fishburne (The Matrix), Mark Dacascos (Hawaii Five-O), Ian McShane (American Gods) and Lance Reddick (Fringe).
Original theatrical release date: May 17th, 2019
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: December 25th, 2019
Genre: Action
Runtime: 2 hours, 11 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent
Stream John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum here.
It’s worth noting that Amazon hadn’t previously mentioned that the acclaimed action film would be hitting Prime Video this month. Therefore, it seems like the company wanted to take our breaths away with a nice Keanu surprise.
Crave
Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know
The members of English new wave band Duran Duran (“Save a Prayer”) recount the highs and lows of their prolific 40-year careers.
The documentary was directed by Zoe Dobson (Duran Duran: A Night In) and features exclusive interviews with a variety of people, including Duran Duran band members Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor and Roger Taylor.
Showtime/Crave release date: December 27th, 2019
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 1 hour
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know here.
Funny Tweets
A Victoria, B.C. cashier manager’s funny tweets connects him to Conan‘s Andy Richter and writers of The Simpsons and Family Guy.
Funny Tweets is the directorial debut of Vancouver’s Laurie McGuiness.
Original broadcast date: December 4th, 2018
Crave release date: December 23rd, 2019
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 8 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Funny Tweets here.
Letterkenny (Season 8) [Crave Original]
Everyone’s favourite small town Ontario hicks are back for an eighth season on Crave.
Letterkenny was created by Listowell, Ontario’s Jared Keeso (19-2) and stars Keeso, Calgary’s Nathan Dales (Supernatural), Vancouver’s Michelle Mylett (The Drownsmen) and Toronto’s Trevor K. Wilson (Goosebumps).
Crave release date: December 25th, 2019
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: Six episodes (around 22 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Letterkenny Season 8 here.
The Secret Life of Pets 2
After, Jack Russell Terrier Max’s owner gets married and has a child, the family takes a trip to the countryside, forcing Max to overcome his fears.
The Secret Life of Pets 2 was directed by Chris Renaud (Despicable Me) and features the voices of Patton Oswalt (Ratatouille), Kevin Hart (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Harrison Ford (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family) and Jenny Slate (Parks and Recreation).
Original theatrical release date: June 7th, 2019
Crave release date: December 27th, 2019
Genre: Animated comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 26 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 59 percent
Stream The Secret Life of Pets 2 here. Note that a $19.99 Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Shazam!
A foster child is granted the ability to turn into a superpowered adult by an ancient wizard.
Shazam! is based on the DC Comics superhero of the same name, directed by David F. Samberg (Lights Out) and stars Zachary Levi (Chuck), Asher Angel (Andi Mack), Mark Strong (Kingsman: The Golden Circle) and Jack Dylan Grazer (It).
It’s worth noting that Shazam! was filmed primarily in Toronto.
Original theatrical release date: April 5th, 2019
Crave release date: December 26th, 2019
Genre: Superhero
Runtime: 2 hours, 12 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent
Stream Shazam! here. Note that a Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Disney+
The Mandalorian (Season Finale) [Disney+ Original]
Chapter 8. Now streaming. #TheMandalorian #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/pUcAtLPpwn
— The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) December 27, 2019
The Mandalorian faces off against an unexpected enemy.
The Mandalorian was created by Iron Man director Jon Favreau and stars Pedro Pascal (Narcos), Gina Carano (Deadpool), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Nick Nolte (Warrior) and Carl Weathers (Rocky franchise).
It’s worth noting that the finale was directed by Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit, also the voice of IG-11).
Crave release date: December 27th, 2019
Genre: Sci-fi
Runtime: 48 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream all eight episode of the The Mandalorian‘s first season here. It’s worth noting that a second season is already in production.
It’s also worth mentioning that Star Wars: The Last Jedi left Netflix and was added to Disney+ this week. Therefore, all eight ‘Skywalker Saga’ films leading up to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (currently playing in theatres) can now be streamed on Disney+.
Netflix
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch [Netflix Original]
Comedian John Mulaney and his kid friends tackle various existential topics through song, comedy sketches and more.
In addition to Mulaney, the special features appearances from the likes of Jake Gyllenhaal (Brokeback Mountain) and Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll).
Netflix Canada release date: December 24th, 2019
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 10 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch here.
Lost in Space (Season 2) [Netflix Original]
The Robinsons continue to explore strange planets in an attempt to find their beloved Robot.
Lost in Space was adapted from the 1965 TV series of the same name by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (Dracula Untold) and stars Maple Ridge, B.C.’s Molly Parker (Deadwood), Toby Stephens (Black Sails), Vancouver’s Taylor Russell (Waves) and Maxwell Jenkins (Sense8).
Lost in Space‘s Canadian connections go beyond Parker and Russell, as the series’ second season was partially filmed in Vancouver and the Alberta Badlands.
Netflix Canada release date: December 24th, 2019
Genre: Sci-fi
Runtime: 10 episodes (40 to 55 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 75 percent
Stream Lost in Space Season 2 here.
Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up [Netflix Original]
This docuseries dives into actor-comedian Kevin Hart’s career and marriage turmoil.
Netflix Canada release date: December 27th, 2019
Genre: Docuseries
Runtime: Six episodes (25 to 37 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up here.
You (Season 2) [Netflix Original]
Following the events of Season 1, Joe Goldberg moves to Los Angeles in pursuit of a new life, but a new love interest and his dark past create complications.
You Season 2 was adapted by Sera Gamble (The Magicians) and Greg Berlanti (the ‘Arrowverse’) from Caroline Kepnes’ 2016 thriller novel Hidden Bodies. It stars Penn Badgley (Gossip Girl), Victoria Pedretti (The Haunting of Hill House), Jenny Ortega (Stuck in the Middle), James Scully (Heathers), Ambry Childers (Ray Donovan) and Carmela Zumbado (Need for Speed).
Netflix Canada release date: December 26th, 2019
Genre: Romantic thriller
Runtime: 10 episodes (45 to 50 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 91 percent
Stream You Season 2 here.
