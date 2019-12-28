Which do you think is more important telephoto or ultrawide-angle lenses?

The iPhone 11 Pro and Huawei P30 Pro both feature an ultrawide-angle camera and a telephoto lens; however, many phones aren’t lucky enough to have both.
The iPhone 11 only sports a wide-angle and ultrawide-angle lenses while the Pixel 4 lacks an ultrawide camera and only features a telephoto shooter instead.
A telephoto camera allows for a higher optical zoom capability, such as the telephoto lens on the Pixel 4 gives the phone 2x optical zoom. Whereas an ultrawide angle camera can fit more into the viewfinder than the standard camera. Which means that you can fit more people inside a single picture.
We want to know which is more important to you, having a telephoto lens or an ultrawide-angle lens?
For me, after using the Huawei P30 Pro with its 5x optical zoom, I find that telephoto lenses are more important than the ultrawide-angle variety. However, MobileSyrup’s managing editor Patrick O’Rouke believes the ultrawide-angle shooter is more useful.
