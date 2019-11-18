PlayStation 5 DualShock controller patent surfaces online

Sony’s PlayStation 5 DualShock controller will look very similar to the DualShock 4 if a new patent happens to be correct.
Sony has filed a design for the PS5’s DualShock Controller to the Japanese patent office. The patent matches a prototype controller described by a recent article written by The Wired.
Even though it features a similar design to the DualShock 4, the controller seems to lack the DualShock 4’s lightbar. The lack of lightbar should save allow the controller to have better battery life, however. There also seems to be larger triggers, a USB-C port and slightly smaller joysticks. Oddly enough it looks as the controller might sport dual headphone jacks, though it’s unlikely both are headphone jacks.
The patent was first spotted by VGC.
The Wired article about the PS5 controller describes that Sony is giving the DualShock 5 a better range of haptics, allowing it to be more responsive and offer better feedback. This better responsiveness would also be noticeable with the ‘adaptive triggers,’ which can offer more resistance depending on the gameplay.
It’s important to note, similar to smartphone patents, plans and designs may change before the holiday launch of the PS5.
Source: Japanese patent office Via: VGC
Comments