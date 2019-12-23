Google celebrates the holidays with new Doodle

Google has unveiled a new Doodle for the search engine page, which celebrates the holidays in a cheerful way.
“No matter how you choose to celebrate, ’tis the season to enjoy the holiday festivities during the most wonderful time of the year! Happy Holidays!” a post from the tech giant said in a blog post.
Last year the Doodle featured a Santa Claus themed series that showed elves loading up a sleigh as Santa dropped gifts down a chimney.
Google has been featuring Doodles for nearly 20 years now. More holiday-themed Doodles are expected in the next few days.
Comments