Nintendo Switch eShop discounts variety of Activision, Capcom games

Save on the Crash Bandicoot, Devil May Cry, Resident Evil and Spyro franchises

Dec 23, 2019

8:04 PM EST

Devil May Cry Dante

The eShop is currently running a large sale that offers discounts on numerous games, including, most notably, those from publishing giants Activision and Capcom.

Here are some of the eShop’s most notable deals:

Check out all of the deals here.

Comments