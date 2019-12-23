Nintendo Switch eShop discounts variety of Activision, Capcom games

The eShop is currently running a large sale that offers discounts on numerous games, including, most notably, those from publishing giants Activision and Capcom.
Here are some of the eShop’s most notable deals:
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle — $13.49 (regularly $26.99)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy — $27.49 (regularly $54.99)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled — $32.49 (regularly $49.99)
- Devil May Cry — $18.74 (regularly $24.99)
- Devil May Cry 2 — $18.74 (regularly $24.99)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection — $52.79 (regularly $79.99)
- Disgaea 4 Complete+ — $50.39 (regularly $62.99)
- Disgaea 5 Complete — $27.49 ($54.99)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection — $12.72 (regularly $18.99)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection — $14.99 (regularly $29.99)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate — $34.99 (regularly $69.99)
- Resident Evil — $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Resident Evil 4 — $26.79 (regularly $39.99)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy — $39.99 (regularly $49.99)
Check out all of the deals here.
Image credit: Capcom
