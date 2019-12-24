PREVIOUS|
Xbox’s Countdown Sale discounts games by up to 77 percent

Save on Code Vein, Resident Evil 2, Sekiro and more

Dec 24, 2019

7:03 AM EST

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Xbox is holding one last major digital game sale before the end of the year.

Altogether, the appropriately named Countdown Sale offers up to 67 percent off various Xbox One games, with Xbox Live Gold members saving an additional 10 percent.

Here are some of the most notable deals:

The full list of Countdown Sale deals can be found here.

Image credit: Activision

