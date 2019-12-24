Xbox’s Countdown Sale discounts games by up to 77 percent

Xbox is holding one last major digital game sale before the end of the year.
Altogether, the appropriately named Countdown Sale offers up to 67 percent off various Xbox One games, with Xbox Live Gold members saving an additional 10 percent.
Here are some of the most notable deals:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — $59.99 CAD for everyone, $51.99 with Gold (regularly $79.99)
- Code Vein — $55.99 for everyone, $47.99 with Gold (regularly $79.99)
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep — $31.49 for everyone, $26.99 with Gold (regularly $44.99)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne — $44.39 for everyone, $40.11 with Gold (regularly $53.49)
- No Man’s Sky — $29.99 for everyone, $24.99 with Gold (regularly $49.99)
- Resident Evil 2 — $31.99 for everyone, $26.39 with Gold (regularly $79.99)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — $59.99 for everyone, $51.99 with Gold (regularly $79.99)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — $71.99 for everyone, $66.39 with Gold (regularly $79.99)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition — $16.49 for everyone, $12.49 with Gold (regularly $49.99)
The full list of Countdown Sale deals can be found here.
Image credit: Activision
Comments