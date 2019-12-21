YouTube on Android can now serve as a voice remote for TV apps

Android users can now perform voice searches when casting the YouTube app to their smart TV.
To do this, press the ‘Cast’ button and select the microphone icon that appears. From there, speak into your phone to have your query carried out on the TV.
Additionally, a new ‘Who’s Watching’ feature will let viewers switch between accounts that are linked to their device. This makes it easier for family members to share the device.
Meanwhile, the YouTube app on Fire TV now supports Alexa, while the PS4 version of the app now displays in HDR.
Via: Android Police
Comments