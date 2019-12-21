PREVIOUS|
News

Apple may sell 85 million AirPods in 2020, generating $15 billion in revenue: analyst

Dec 21, 2019

12:01 PM EST

0 comments

AirPods

Apple’s AirPods business is expected to grow significantly over the next year.

Speaking to CNBC, analyst Toni Sacconaghi from the Bernstein research firm estimates that Apple could sell as many as 85 million AirPods in 2020.

This would generate about $15 billion USD ($19.7 billion CAD) in revenue — a marked increased over the $6 billion ($7.9 billion CAD) earned this year, which was already double the amount from 2018.

Should this growth continue into 2021, AirPods would become Apple’s “third-largest business” overall.

AirPod adoption rate will no doubt further increase should rumours that 2020 iPhone models will include the headphones prove to be true.

In the meantime, Canadians can snag the AirPods Pro at certain Apple Stores now that stock has been replenished.

Source: CNBC

Related Articles

News

Dec 21, 2019

2:03 PM EST

Google says Stadia achievements are coming to mobile in 2020 with more features

News

Dec 21, 2019

1:03 PM EST

YouTube on Android can now serve as a voice remote for TV apps

News

Dec 21, 2019

11:03 AM EST

Google rolls out centralized media control button to Chrome users

News

Dec 21, 2019

9:36 AM EST

Apple’s official Twitter support page seemingly shows notchless iPhone

Comments