Apple may sell 85 million AirPods in 2020, generating $15 billion in revenue: analyst

Apple’s AirPods business is expected to grow significantly over the next year.
Speaking to CNBC, analyst Toni Sacconaghi from the Bernstein research firm estimates that Apple could sell as many as 85 million AirPods in 2020.
This would generate about $15 billion USD ($19.7 billion CAD) in revenue — a marked increased over the $6 billion ($7.9 billion CAD) earned this year, which was already double the amount from 2018.
Should this growth continue into 2021, AirPods would become Apple’s “third-largest business” overall.
AirPod adoption rate will no doubt further increase should rumours that 2020 iPhone models will include the headphones prove to be true.
In the meantime, Canadians can snag the AirPods Pro at certain Apple Stores now that stock has been replenished.
Source: CNBC
