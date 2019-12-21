Google rolls out centralized media control button to Chrome users

In July, Google began testing a pause/play button in Chrome to let users control media in Chrome without having to navigate to a specific tab.
At the time, the button was only available in Chromium test builds, but now, Google has started rolling it out to all Chrome users.
The button is located in the Chrome toolbar and sports a design with three lines and a music note. Clicking the button will make all media running in Chrome tabs appear in drop down boxes for individual playback options. YouTube videos also have preview images to help you identify what video you’re pausing or playing.
The button is available in Chrome version 79.
Via: Engadget
