Google almost dropped OLED screens with the Pixel 3

It’s come to light that Google considered adding a 120Hz LCD screen to the Pixel 3 instead of an OLED panel.
Google has been using OLED panels in its phones since the release of its Nexus devices, but according to the Android Developers Backstage podcast, the company was on the verge of using an LCD panel in the Pixel 3.
Specifically, this change was only to the smaller Pixel 3 and not the 3XL. The way its described is that the Pixel 3 wasn’t planned to have an OLED screen for various reasons. To help keep it in line with other flagship devices, the team thought that a 120Hz display would be a suitable substitute.
Even though Google opted for regular 60Hz OLED in the Pixel 3 series, it did end up with a higher refresh rate in the Pixel 4, which features a 90Hz panel.
Google made a good call, in my opinion, leaving the OLED screen on the phone, since one of Android’s killer features is its Always-on display functionality.
