Telus launches its early Boxing Week deals discounting phones and more

Telus has launched its early Boxing Week sales and is offering up to $950 in saving on iPhones
You can currently save Save $950 on the iPhone XS 512GB, $540 on the iPhone XS 256GB and $561 on the iPhone XS Max 256GB. The carrier is also offering 20GB of high-speed data for $85 with the iPhone 11 Pro Max for $0 upfront plus taxes.
It’s also giving customers a free Native Union Wireless charger when they buy select compatible phones, which includes a number of iPhone, Samsung, Google Pixel and LG phones. You can also get bonus FreeBuds Lite when you buy a Huawei 930 Pro.
Additionally, Telus is offering the iPhone XR and 10GB of high-speed data for $95 per month. Customers can also get a bonus outdoor security camera for $0 when they sign up for a Telus SmartHome Security plan with video.
The carrier notes that it will be adding more Boxing Week deals in the upcoming days. You can see Telus’ full list of current Boxing Week deals here.
