Fido reveals its Boxing Week deals, continues ‘Double the Data’ promo

Fido has launched its Boxing Week deals and is offering select iPhone, Samsung and Google Pixel devices for $0 down on some two-year plans.
The carrier is offering the iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S10 for $0 on a two-year large plan. Customers can also save $100 when they buy online. The $35 setup service fee will also be waived through the self-serve option online.
Additionally, Fido is offering the iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy A70 and S9 for $0 on a two-year medium plan. Customers can also get the Google Pixel 3a for $0 on a two-year small plan and the Samsung A20 for $0 on a two-year mini plan. These deals also come along with the $100 in savings when you buy online.
Fido is also continuing its holiday deal that offers double the data on select plans starting at $45 per month. This available for the 2GB, 3GB and 4GB data, talk and text plans.
You can see the full list of Fido’s current Boxing Week deals here.
