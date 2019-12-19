PREVIOUS|
News

Fido reveals its Boxing Week deals, continues ‘Double the Data’ promo

The carrier has discounted the iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S10 and more

Dec 19, 2019

11:31 AM EST

0 comments

Fido has launched its Boxing Week deals and is offering select iPhone, Samsung and Google Pixel devices for $0 down on some two-year plans.

The carrier is offering the iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S10 for $0 on a two-year large plan. Customers can also save $100 when they buy online. The $35 setup service fee will also be waived through the self-serve option online.

Additionally, Fido is offering the iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy A70 and S9 for $0 on a two-year medium plan. Customers can also get the Google Pixel 3a for $0 on a two-year small plan and the Samsung A20 for $0 on a two-year mini plan. These deals also come along with the $100 in savings when you buy online.

Fido is also continuing its holiday deal that offers double the data on select plans starting at $45 per month. This available for the 2GB, 3GB and 4GB data, talk and text plans.

You can see the full list of Fido’s current Boxing Week deals here.

Related Articles

News

Dec 1, 2019

1:24 PM EST

Fido offering select customers $10 off their $50/15GB ‘winback’ plan for six months

News

Dec 19, 2019

10:31 AM EST

Telus launches its early Boxing Week deals discounting phones and more

News

Dec 19, 2019

12:46 PM EST

Rogers unveils its Boxing Week deals, includes Samsung S10e BOGO offer

News

Dec 2, 2019

9:53 AM EST

Fido unveils Cyber Monday deals offering $200 bill credit, discounted home internet

Comments