Ubisoft Motion Pictures’ ‘Mythic Quest’ launches February 7 on Apple TV+

Apple announced that its first scripted comedy series, titled Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, will be coming to AppleTV+ on February 7th.
The nine-episode series was first announced during Ubisoft’s E3 2019 presentation as the French gaming giant’s film production studio, Ubisoft Motion Pictures, is the showrunner for the show. It’s important to note that all nine episodes will be available on February 7th. Usually, Apple TV+ shows launch on weekly.
The series comes from Charlie Day and Rob McElhenney and stars the latter actor as the creative director of a fictional video game studio. The show will also star F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte, Nicdao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch and Jessie Ennis.
The series seems to make fun of the overall video game industry. McElhenney is most well known for his role in Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet is also Ubisoft Motion Pictures first-ever live-action comedy series.
Source: 9to5Mac
