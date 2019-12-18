Facebook, Instagram ban branded content that promotes tobacco, vaping

Facebook and Instagram will no longer allow branded content that promotes tobacco products and vaping on their platforms.
Branded content is when a post states that it is a paid partnership with an organization, and are a significant way that influencers make money.
Before the implementation of the restriction, influencers could make money off of posts that advertised tobacco and vaping. The enforcement of the new rules will take effect in the upcoming weeks, according to Facebook.
This is the first time that the social media giant is limiting what influencers can pitch to their followers. Facebook and Instagram have both come under fire for allowing influencers to advertise products that could cause harm to their followers and underage users.
Additionally, branded content that promotes alcohol or diet supplements will face “special restrictions” when the policies go into effect in the new year. This could include restrictions regarding who can see a post based on age.
Source: CNBC
