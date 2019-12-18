Share Now will no longer be available in Canada starting February 29

Carsharing company Share Now, which was formally Car2Go, has decided to exit the North American market. Share Now’s departure will become effective as of February 29th, 2020.
“The decision to close North America was made based on two extremely complicated realities. The first being the volatile state of the global mobility landscape, and the second being the rising infrastructure complexities facing North American transportation today – such as a rapidly evolving competitive mobility landscape, the lack of necessary infrastructure to support new technology (including electric vehicle car share) and rising operating costs,” according to the company’s press release.
Share Now will also be leaving London, Brussels and Florence and will remain operating only in 18 other European cities. Share Now’s Canadian cities included Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver.
Share Now was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Stuttgart Germany.
Source: Share Now
