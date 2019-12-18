Popular video-sharing app TikTok looking to expand its Canadian division

TikTok, the popular Chinese video-sharing app, is ready to expand its Canadian division following a year of growth, as the company is advertising three job positions.
The popular video-sharing app is looking to hire a head of Canadians operations, according to its job postings on LinkedIn.
“We’re excited to continue investing in the Canadian market, which includes expanding the local TikTok team as we look to support the incredible creativity and growth of our Canadian users, brands, and partners,” TikTok told the Financial Post.
TikTok has recently come under fire for privacy reasons, and is currently under a national security review in the U.S. The company has said it doesn’t share user data with China or its parent company, ByteDance, amid the privacy concerns.
Government officials in the U.S. have said that with more than 110 million downloads in the U.S., TikTok is a potential counterintelligence threat.
TikTok has also been scrutinized after being accused of censoring videos that the Chinese government does not agree with.
Source: Financial Post
