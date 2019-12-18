PREVIOUS
Amazon brings live TV section to the Fire TV in Canada

If you watch live TV via the internet, this should make things a little easier

Dec 18, 2019

Amazon is bringing the ‘Live tab’ section to its Fire TV operating system in Canada.

The tab is one of the sections along the top of the screen where you’d normally see ‘Home,’ ‘Your Videos’ and ‘TV Shows.’ It actually sits between the Home and Your Videos categories in the OS.

There was already a Live content section in the home screens grid, but it wasn’t perfect. One issue I noticed with this section is that there isn’t a ton of content in it. However, people with sports app subscriptions likely get a lot more support out of this.

Amazon also says that you’ll be able to see what apps support Live functionality. This should help remedy my issues with the live TV functionality. Some Fire TVs can also transmit live channels over the air, so these appear here too.

