Sonos previews Canadian Boxing Week discounts

Sonos always goes big with its discounts from Black Friday to Boxing Week so if you’re looking to expand your home audio this is the time to buy.
The discounts this time around are on the Sub, Playbar, Playbase, Beam and Amp. Some of the products are currently on sale, but all the deals kick in on December 24th and run until January 5th.
- Sub, Playbar and Playbase – $749 (regularly $899)
- Amp – $679 (regularly $799)
- Beam – $429 (regularly $499)
The audio tech company is also offering free overnight shipping with the promo code ‘SHIPFAST.’
Source: Sonos
