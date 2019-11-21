Best Buy Canada has unveiled its official Black Friday deals of all its offerings, ranging from smartphones, tablets, wearables, smart home, gaming, and accessories.
These deals are different than its ‘Early Black Friday’ sale, which is on now. Best Buy Canada’s Black Friday sale will first start online at 9:00pm EST on Thursday, November 28thm then the doors blow open at its physical locations across the country at 6:00am local time on November 29th.
Here’s a complete roundup of the deals:
- Apple iPhone 11, 64GB, $0 on Telus contract with $200 Gift Card
- Apple iPhone Xs, 64GB, $0 on Rogers contract with $200 Gift Card
- Apple iPhone Xr, 64GB, $0 on Fido contract with $50 Gift Card
- Apple iPhone 8, 64GB, $0 on Koodo contract with $50 Gift Card
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10, 256GB – $0 on Rogers contract, or $959.99 with $200 Gift Card
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, 256GB – $0 on Telus contract, or $1159.99 with $300 Gift Card
- Samsung Galaxy S10, 128GB – $0 on Rogers contract, or $1059.99 with $300 Gift Card
- Samsung Galaxy S10+, 128GB – $0 on Telus contract, or $1219.99 with $150 Gift Card
- Samsung Galaxy A50, 64GB – $0 on Koodo contract, or $399.99 with $200 Gift Card
- Samsung Galaxy A70, 128GB – $0 on Koodo contract, or $499.99 with $250 Gift Card
- Google Home Max – $249.99 (regularly $399.99)
- Google Home Mini, 1st Generation – $29.00 (regularly $49.00)
- Google Nest Hub – $89.00 (regularly $169.00)
- Google Nest Mini, 2nd Generation – $39.00 (regularly $69.00)
- Google Nest Protect – $119.99 (regularly $149.99)
- Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat, 3rd Generation – $249.99 (regularly $329.99)
- Google Nest x Yale Wi-Fi Smart Lock – $289.99 (regularly $359.99)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 – $64.99 (regularly $99.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro Bundle with Chime Pro – $229.99 (regularly $359.99) [November 29 to December 1]
- Yale Assure Touchscreen Bluetooth Smart Lock – $249.99 (regularly $331.99)
- Arlo Pro 2 Wire-Free Security System with 2 1080p HD Cameras – $449.99 (regularly $549.99)
- August Wi-Fi Smart Lock Pro + Connect – $199.99 (regularly $349.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Blink XT2 Wire-Free Home Security System with Amazon Echo Dot – $94.99 (regularly $179.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Facebook Portal Mini 8″ with Alexa – $109.99 (regularly $179.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant – $49.99 (regularly $119.99)
- Philips Hue Colour Starter Kit with 4 Bulbs + Amazon Echo Dot – $169.99 (regularly $299.99)
- iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum – $299.99 (regularly $399.99)
- Philips Digital Air Fryer – $169.99 (regularly $299.99)
- Blendtec Total Blender 2.6L 1500-Watt Countertop Blender – $279.99 (regularly $499.99)
- Dyson AM10 Humidifier, 6 Pint – $398.99 (regularly $598.99) [November 29 to December 1]
- Dyson Big Ball Animal Canister Vacuum – $399.99 (regularly $599.99) [November 29 to December 1]
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum – $399.99 (regularly $599.99) [November 29 to December 1]
- Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower Air Purifier – $399.99 (regularly $589.99) [November 29 to December 1]
- Breville Mini Smart Toaster Oven – $119.99 (regularly $199.99)
- Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker – $89.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch, 40mm – $199.99 (regularly $249.99)
- Garmin vivofit jr 2 Kids Activity Tracker, Darth Vader Edition – $69.99 (regularly $99.99)
- Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – $199.99 (Reg. $230.99)
- Garmin fenix 5X Sapphire 51mm Multisport GPS Watch with TOPO Canada Preloaded – $449.99 (Reg. $659.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, 40mm – $179.99 (regularly $259.99) [November 29 to December 1]
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2, 40mm – $299.99 (regularly $369.99)
- Apple iPad 10.2″ (2019) with Wi-Fi, 32GB – $369.99 (regularly $429.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Apple MacBook Pro 13.3″ with Touch Bar, Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and macOS – $1499.99 (regularly $1699.99)
- Amazon Fire 7 Tablet, 16GB – $49.99 (regularly $69.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet, 32GB – $99.99 (regularly $149.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, 32GB – $119.99 (regularly $169.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet, 32GB – $149.99 (regularly $199.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite eBook Reader, 8GB – $109.99 (regularly $139.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8″ Tablet, 32GB – $149.99 (regularly $199.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5″ Tablet, 128GB – $699.99 (regularly $899.99)
- Dell 15.6″ 2-in-1 Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Windows 10 – $799.99 (regularly $1149.99)
- Microsoft Surface Go with Intel Pentium Gold Processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and Windows 10 S – $549.99 (regularly $699.99)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5″ with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and Windows 10 – $1199.99 (regularly $1349.99)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and Windows 10 – $1049.99 (regularly $1199.99)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Windows 10 – $1299.99 (regularly $1599.99)
- Dell G5 Gaming Desktop with Intel Core i7 Processor, 16GB RAM and Windows 10 – $1599.99 (regularly $1999.99)
- HP 15.6″ Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM and Windows 10 – $599.99 (regularly $899.99)
- HP Omen Obelisk Gaming Desktop with Intel Core i7 Processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 2TB Hard Drive, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 and Windows 10 – $1499.99 (regularly $1999.99)
- Kobo Clara HD 6″ Touchscreen eBook Reader – $109.99 (regularly $139.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- PlayStation 4 1TB Only on PlayStation Bundle with God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn and The Last of Us: Remastered – $249.99 (regularly $379.99)
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB NHL 20 Bundle – $369.99 (regularly $499.99)
- PlayStation 4 DUALSHOCK 4 Wireless Controller – $49.99 (regularly $74.99)
- PlayStation 4 Gold Wireless Gaming Headset Fortnite Neo Versa Bundle – $89.99 (regularly $119.99)
- PlayStation VR Blood & Truth & Everybody’s Golf Bundle – $319.99 (regularly $449.99)
- PlayStation VR Five-Game Bundle with Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Everybody’s Golf VR, PlayStation VR Worlds, Resident
- Battlefield V (PS4, Xbox One) – $14.99 (regularly $39.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Days Gone (PS4) – $29.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition – $179.99 (regularly $299.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Bundle – $249.99 (regularly $379.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Bundle – $449.99 (regularly $599.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Xbox One Wireless Controller, Phantom White Special Edition – $64.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle – $399.99
- FIFA 20 (PS4, Xbox One) – $49.99 (regularly $79.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox One) – $39.99 (regularly $79.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Gears 5 (Xbox One) – $39.99 (regularly $79.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- God of War (PS4) – $9.99 (regularly $19.99)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition (PS4) – $29.99 (regularly $49.99)
- NHL 20 (PS4, Xbox One) – $49.99 (regularly $79.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Evil 7: Biohazard and Skyrim VR – $249.99 (regularly $379.99)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4, Xbox One) – $39.99 (regularly $79.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Super Mario Odyssey (Switch) – $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
- The Last of Us Remastered (PS4) – $9.99 (regularly $19.99)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch) – $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Oculus Go 32GB VR Headset – $199.99 (regularly $269.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- HTC VIVE Cosmos VR Headset with Controllers – $839.99 (regularly $939.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Samsung 55″ 4K HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV – $999.99 (regularly $1299.99)
- Samsung 58″ 4K HDR LED Tizen Smart TV – $599.99 (regularly $849.99)
- Samsung 65″ 4K HDR Curved LED Tizen Smart TV – $799.99 (regularly $1299.99)
- Samsung 75″ 4K HDR LED Tizen Smart TV – $1299.99 (regularly $1499.99)
- TCL 4-Series 65″ 4K HDR LED Roku Smart TV – $599.99 (regularly $649.99)
- Sony 55″ X800G 4K HDR LED Android Smart TV – $699.99 (regularly $1099.99)
- Sony 55″ X950G 4K HDR LED Android Smart TV – $1299.99 (regularly $1699.99)
- Sony 65″ 4K HDR OLED Android Smart TV – $2499.99 (regularly $3999.99)
- Sony 65″ X800G 4K HDR LED Android Smart TV – $999.99 (regularly $1399.99)
- Sony 65″ X950G 4K HDR LED Android Smart TV – $1899.99 (regularly $2599.99)
- LG 55″ B9 4K HDR OLED webOS Smart TV – $1599.99 (regularly $1999.99)
- LG 55″ C9 4K HDR OLED webOS Smart TV – $1799.99 (regularly $2699.99)
- LG 55″ NanoCell 4K HDR LED webOS Smart TV – $999.99 (regularly $1199.99)
- LG 65″ B9 4K HDR OLED webOS Smart TV – $2199.99 (regularly $2999.99)
- LG 65″ C9 4K HDR OLED webOS Smart TV – $2499.99 (regularly $3799.99)
- LG 75″ 4K HDR LED webOS 4.5 Smart TV – $1399.99 (regularly $2499.99)
- Insignia 58″ 4K HDR LED Smart TV, Fire TV Edition – $449.99 (regularly $749.99)
- Toshiba 50″ 4K HDR LED Fire Smart TV – $399.99 (regularly $599.99)
- Google Chromecast – $35.00 (regularly $45.00)
- Google Chromecast Ultra – $70.00 (regularly $90.00)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote – $24.99 (regularly $49.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote – $34.99 (regularly $69.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Beats by Dr.Dre Studio3 Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones – $229.99 (regularly $399.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Onkyo TX-NR787 9.2 Channel 4K Network AV Receiver – $499.99 (regularly $649.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds – $179.99 (regularly $199.99)
- Sony 320-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer – $199.99 (regularly $399.99)
- Sony WH-1000XM3 Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones – $349.99 (regularly $449.99)
- Sony WH-XB900N Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – $199.99 (regularly $349.99)
- Bose Home Speaker 300 Wireless Multi-Room Speaker – $249.99 (regularly $329.99)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – $379.99 (regularly $449.99)
- Bose SoundLink Micro Rugged Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – $89.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker – $149.99 (regularly $249.99)
- Bose SoundSport Free In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones – $209.99 (regularly $249.99)
- Bose SoundSport In-Ear Wireless Headphones – $119.99 (regularly $149.99) [November 29 to December 3]
- Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Music System – $124.99 (regularly $249.99)
- Denon AVRS750H 7.2 Channel 4K Network AV Receiver – $349.99 (regularly $799.99)
- Harman Kardon Astra Bluetooth Speaker with Amazon Alexa – $129.99 (regularly $429.99)
- Jabra Elite 65t In-Ear Truly Wireless Bluetooth Headphones – $159.99 (regularly $219.99)
- Jaybird X4 Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones – $89.99 (regularly $169.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- JBL Free In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones – $99.99 (regularly $199.99)
- JBL x Under Armour Flash In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones – $139.99 (regularly $229.99)
- UE BOOM 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker with Charging Dock – $129.99 (regularly $249.99)
- UE MEGABOOM (2018) Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – $129.99 (regularly $229.99)
- Google Nest Wifi Router – $199.99 (regularly $229.99)
- Google Nest Wifi Router and Point, 2 Pack – $299.99 (regularly $349.99)
- Samsung 24″ 60Hz 4ms GTG LED Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync – $129.99 (regularly $199.99)
- Samsung 27″ WQHD 144Hz 4ms GTG Curved VA LED Gaming Monitor – $369.99 (regularly $449.99)
- Samsung 28″ 4K 60Hz 1ms GTG TN LED Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync – $279.99 (regularly $399.99) [November 29 to December 2]
- Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SATA SSD – $149.99 (regularly $199.99)
- Samsung 970 EVO Plus 500GB M.2 NVMe SSD – $129.99 (regularly $169.99)
- Samsung EVO Plus 128GB microSD Memory Card – $39.99 (regularly $54.99)
- Samsung EVO Plus 256GB microSD Memory Card – $79.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Logitech G502 SE Hero Edition Gaming Mouse – $49.99 (regularly $99.99)
- Logitech G512 RGB Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $89.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $119.99 (regularly $149.99)
- Logitech Harmony 665 Advanced Remote Control – $49.99 (regularly $99.99)
- Logitech MX Master 2S Bluetooth Mouse – $59.99 (regularly $99.99) [November 29 to December 1]
- Acer Predator 24″ 1080p 144Hz 1ms TN LED Gaming Monitor – $279.99 (regularly $399.99)
- Acer 34″ 1440p 75Hz Ultrawide 1ms GTG LED Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync – $469.99 (regularly $599.99)
- Alienware 25″ 1080p 240Hz 1ms GTG TN LED Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-Sync – $499.99 (regularly $699.99)
- ASUS 34″ ROG Swift WQHD 5ms GTG Ultrawide Curved IPS LED Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-Sync – $799.99 (regularly $1299.99)
- ASUS 49″ 144Hz 4ms GTG Curved Ultrawide VA LED Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync – $949.99 (regularly $1199.99)
- Belkin BOOSTUP Wireless Charging Pad – $29.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Dell 27″ WQHD 144Hz 1ms GTG TN LED Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-Sync – $449.99 (regularly $749.99)
- Lexar 128GB microSD Class 10 Memory Card – $24.99 (regularly $59.99)
- LG 24″ 5ms GTG IPS LED Monitor with AMD FreeSync – $119.99 (regularly $189.99)
- Linksys Velop AC2200 Whole-Home Mesh Wi-Fi System, 3 Pack – $379.99 (regularly $599.99)
- Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard – $59.99 (regularly $84.99)
- Mophie Wireless Charging Pad for iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch – $129.99 (regularly $159.99)
- NETGEAR Nighthawk Wireless AC2600 Gigabit Router – $149.99 (regularly $249.99)
- NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Gigabit Router – $179.99 (regularly $249.99)
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Optical Gaming Mouse – $39.99 (regularly $69.99)
- Seagate Expansion 5TB Portable External Hard Drive – $99.99 (regularly $159.99)
- Seagate Expansion 6TB Desktop External Hard Drive – $119.99 (regularly $229.99)
- WD My Book 8TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive – $179.99 (regularly $199.99)
- Canon EOS M100 Mirrorless Camera with 15-45 Lens and Bag – $399.99 (regularly $779.99)
- DJI Osmo Action Camera – $369.99 (regularly $469.99)
- DJI Osmo Pocket 4K Action Camera – $419.99 (regularly $469.99)
- GoPro HERO7 Waterproof 4K Sports Camera – $399.99 (regularly $459.99)
- GoPro HERO8 Waterproof 4K Sports Camera – $469.99 (regularly $529.99)
- Nikon D3500 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm/70-300mm Lenses – $499.99 (regularly $899.99)
Source: Best Buy Canada
