PREVIOUS
News

Microsoft to send out large Windows 7 upgrade prompts next month

Windows 7 support will end on January 14th

Dec 10, 2019

6:10 PM EST

0 comments

windows 10 microsoft build

Microsoft has confirmed that it will remind Windows 7 users to upgrade to Windows 10 by using full-screen prompts.

The tech giant will begin to send these out on January 15th, the day after support for Windows 10 ends. To dismiss the message, Microsoft says users must choose to either be reminded again later, learn more about the update or not be reminded again.

While Microsoft has been notifying users about the end of support for Windows 7 throughout 2019, the impending full-screen prompts are a bigger and more certain way to ensure people are getting the message.

As Microsoft notes, Windows 7 PCs that haven’t upgraded will be “more vulnerable to viruses and malware.”

At this point, there probably aren’t too many people on Windows 7, given that Windows 10 is set to hit one billion devices by next year. Nonetheless, if you do still happen to have the older OS, be sure to update by January 14th.

Source: Microsoft

Related Articles

News

Dec 9, 2019

2:04 PM EST

Microsoft announces end of support for Windows 10 Mobile Office apps

News

Jan 14, 2019

3:07 PM EST

In exactly one year Microsoft will stop supporting Windows 7

News

Dec 5, 2019

12:23 PM EST

Microsoft reportedly building 365 ‘Life’ subscription with password manager

News

Jul 24, 2019

1:30 PM EDT

Leaked internal Windows 10 build ditches Live Tiles in the Start menu

Comments