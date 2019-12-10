Microsoft to send out large Windows 7 upgrade prompts next month

Microsoft has confirmed that it will remind Windows 7 users to upgrade to Windows 10 by using full-screen prompts.
The tech giant will begin to send these out on January 15th, the day after support for Windows 10 ends. To dismiss the message, Microsoft says users must choose to either be reminded again later, learn more about the update or not be reminded again.
While Microsoft has been notifying users about the end of support for Windows 7 throughout 2019, the impending full-screen prompts are a bigger and more certain way to ensure people are getting the message.
As Microsoft notes, Windows 7 PCs that haven’t upgraded will be “more vulnerable to viruses and malware.”
At this point, there probably aren’t too many people on Windows 7, given that Windows 10 is set to hit one billion devices by next year. Nonetheless, if you do still happen to have the older OS, be sure to update by January 14th.
Source: Microsoft
Comments