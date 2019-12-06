WhatsApp gains call waiting feature, but still no call holding option

WhatsApp is finally getting a call waiting feature, a welcome addition for anyone who routinely uses the app to make VOIP calls.
Previously, if you were in a call on WhatsApp and someone tried to call you, that person would hear the phone ring for a while, then no one would answer and they’d be disconnected. Not only is this frustrating for the caller, but the recipient wouldn’t know what had transpired until they finished their WhatsApp call and they got a notification about a missed call.
At some point, WhatsApp added a notice for callers that informed them that the recipient was on another call, but it didn’t change much else.
Finally, the app now supports call waiting and your phone will notify you if you’re getting another call while you’re in a call. It’s an excellent change, but an imperfect one. The notification lets you either decline the second incoming call or terminate the current call and switch to the new call.
There’s no call holding option, so you can make one person wait while you deal with the other call. Hopefully, that feature comes with a future update.
Call waiting came as part of WhatsApp version 2.19.120 on iOS or 2.19.352 on Android. It’s also available in the WhatsApp business app. The update also brought new privacy controls for who can add you to groups, as well as an option to lock the app and require a fingerprint to open it.
If you haven’t already, you can download WhatsApp or update it for free on the App Store or Play Store.
Source: Android Police
