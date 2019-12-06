Some Bell users reportedly getting 5GB of free data for a loyalty offer

A Bell subscriber has posted in the Red Flag Deals forums that they were offered an additional 5GB of data through a loyalty offer.
The user was on a $65 for a 10GB plan, although, it seems like they were no longer on a contract. The Bell spokesperson that they talked to on the phone signed them up for a bring your own device Loyalty plan costing $65 per month and included 15GB of data.
In the forum post comments, not everyone who tried was able to get this plan, so your mileage will vary, but if you’re lucky, you might be able to walk away with some bonus data for the holidays.
Source: Red Flag Deals
