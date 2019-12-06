PREVIOUS|
Apple’s iPhone SE 2 might be called iPhone 9

The phone might launch early next year

Dec 6, 2019

1:12 PM EST

Previous rumours suggest that Apple would launch the iPhone SE 2 in 2020; however, a recent leak indicates that the phone might sport the name ‘iPhone 9,’ according to an “informed source,’ featured in Mac Otakara, a Japanese blog.

The report suggests the phone will sport a design similar to the iPhone 8 with a 4.7-inch display with bezels and Touch ID, alongside an A13 Bionic chip. Additionally, it’ll have 3GB of RAM and would not support 3D Touch.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts the device will cost $399 CAD for the 64GB of storage. The phone is to launch in Space Gray, Silver and Red.

Source: MacRumors

