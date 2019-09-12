News
PREVIOUS|

Telus now offers 3GB/$15 data top-up when Peace of Mind customers go over limit

Sep 12, 2019

9:42 AM EDT

0 comments

Telus

Telus customers on Peace of Mind plans will now be able to purchase a data top-up of 3GB for $15.

The new top-up feature, called Fast Pass, will help customers if they have reached their monthly high-speed data threshold.

A spokesperson for Telus told MobileSyrup that customers will start getting notifications when they’ve reached their data limit and will then be offered to purchase a Fast Pass.

The spokesperson indicated that this is a one time charge and added that the added data must be used up before your next billing cycle.

Telus announced its Peace of Mind data plans in July.

Rogers also has a type of data overage protection plan for its customers.

Related Articles

Business

Jun 17, 2019

10:01 AM EDT

Canadian businesses aren’t prioritizing data protection: study

News

Aug 7, 2019

9:15 AM EDT

Fido introduces new data overage protection feature

Business

May 30, 2019

2:40 PM EDT

Nearly 80 percent of Ontarians want better personal and commercial data protection: report

News

Sep 6, 2019

7:07 AM EDT

Telus launches workshops to help teens build ‘healthy relationships’ with technology

Comments