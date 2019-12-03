Samsung Galaxy A91 renders feature odd rectangular camera module

The Samsung Galaxy A91 leak render indicates that the upcoming smartphone will look very similar to the Galaxy Note 10.
The Samsung Galaxy A91 will reportedly sport an odd rectangular camera module with a triple rear-facing setup. Hopefully, this isn’t real because it’s one of the worst camera modules I’ve ever laid eyes on.
So… Here comes your very 1st look at which I assume will be launched as #Samsung #GalaxyA91 and/or maybe #GalaxyS10Lite! 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends over at @91mobiles (please read the linked post carefully) -> https://t.co/sZRK2Rqlay pic.twitter.com/SPdwVgzBjA
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) December 3, 2019
One of the lenses is square-shaped suggesting a periscope camera that would allow for a 5x optical zoom, similar to the Huawei’s P30 Pro handset.
On the front, the phone has a hole-punch camera similar to the Galaxy Note 10 series.
The device lacks a physical fingerprint scanner, so it likely features an in-display camera. There’s also a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and alongside volume controls and a power button.
Previous rumours suggest the Galaxy A91 sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a 4,500mAh battery with support for 45W charging and more.
This leak comes from 91mobiles and @OnLeaks. It’s also important to mention that this might also be the previous rumoured Galaxy S10 Lite handset.
