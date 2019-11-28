Galaxy Note 10 Lite leaks with mid-range specs

News surrounding Samsung’s often-rumoured Galaxy Note 10 Lite has appeared once again.
The Note 10 Lite’s second appearance on Geekbench reveals that the device is set to feature mid-range smartphone hardware, as first reported by SamMobile. The Geekbench listing attached to the model number ‘SM-N770F’ indicates that the Note 10 Lite is set to feature Samsung’s 10nm Exynos 9810 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM.
Given the Note 10 Lite is assumed to be a cheaper alternative to the standard Note 10 and Note 10+, it makes sense for Samsung to be using a mid-range processor in the smartphone. The benchmark also suggests that the device will ship with Android 10 right out of the box.
Samsung is rumoured to have plans to reveal the Galaxy Note 10 Lite alongside the Galaxy S10 Lite next month. The Galaxy S10 is expected to feature the newer, more powerful Snapdragon 855 chipset. The Galaxy S11, Samsung’s next flagship, will likely be shown off for the first time in February 2020.
While a Note 10 Lite might seem a little late to the game at this point, given there are so few Android smartphones that feature a stylus a cheaper device that includes an S Pen would definitely be welcome.
It’s unclear if either of these upcoming mid-range Samsung smartphones will be released in Canada.
Source: SamMobile
