The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is expected to feature a 3,100mAh battery, according to a new post from SlashLeaks.
The Galaxy S10 Lite is the new, more affordable smartphone Samsung plans to add to its flagship S-series lineup. The phone will reportedly feature a flat display.
#Samsung – #GalaxyS10 – Galaxy S10 3100mAh battery leaked https://t.co/Sc89QgRyc3 pic.twitter.com/L9dWS0hmPs
— /LEAKS (@Slashleaks) January 4, 2019
While the above tweet indicates that the pictured battery belongs to the Samsung Galaxy S10, within the comments of the SlashLeaks post, a user named Jindong Lee specifies that this battery belongs to the Galaxy S10 Lite, which is likely correct considering the S9 featured a 3,000mAh battery and is rumoured to feature the same 5.8-inch screen size as the S10 Lite.
This leak was shared on SlashLeaks by ‘ZYAD ATEF,’ who has a 96 percent accuracy rating with more than over 800 leaks. The battery also has a 100 percent trust score, which means it’s quite possible that this is an accurate leak.
Source: SlashLeaks
Comments