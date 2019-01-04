News
PREVIOUS|

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will possibly feature a 3,100mAh battery

Jan 4, 2019

4:42 PM EST

0 comments

Galaxy S9+

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is expected to feature a 3,100mAh battery, according to a new post from SlashLeaks

The Galaxy S10 Lite is the new, more affordable smartphone Samsung plans to add to its flagship S-series lineup. The phone will reportedly feature a flat display.

While the above tweet indicates that the pictured battery belongs to the Samsung Galaxy S10, within the comments of the SlashLeaks post, a user named Jindong Lee specifies that this battery belongs to the Galaxy S10 Lite, which is likely correct considering the S9 featured a 3,000mAh battery and is rumoured to feature the same 5.8-inch screen size as the S10 Lite.

This leak was shared on SlashLeaks by ‘ZYAD ATEF,’ who has a 96 percent accuracy rating with more than over 800 leaks. The battery also has a 100 percent trust score, which means it’s quite possible that this is an accurate leak.

Source: SlashLeaks

Related Articles

News

Dec 29, 2018

10:09 AM EST

Here are all of this past week’s smartphone leaks [December 22 – 28]

News

Dec 27, 2018

10:20 AM EST

Samsung Galaxy S10+ screen rumoured to be the same size as Note 7

News

Dec 24, 2018

10:22 AM EST

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will feature a 6.75-inch display: report

News

Dec 10, 2018

7:03 AM EST

Galaxy S10 Lite case renders show side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Comments