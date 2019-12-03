Google is making it easier to share individual pictures in the Photos app.
Now when a user is sharing a one-off picture, it’ll bring them in a private conversation within the app. With the update, it’ll give users one place to find all the photos shared in ongoing conversations.
Users will be able to like and comment on photos in the conversation. From this conversation, users will be able to save these photos and videos into their own gallery.
Google says that this functionality isn’t designed to replace other chat apps, but should improve sharing pictures between friends and families.
This update is rolling out gradually over the next week across Android, iOS and the web.
Source: Google Blog
