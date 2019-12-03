Here’s how to watch Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Tech Summit in Canada

If you’re interested in getting a sneak peek at the technology that could power many Android phones in 2020, you’ll want to tune into Qualcomm’s annual Snapdragon Tech Summit.
Taking place in Maui, Hawaii, the company will unveil new technologies through keynote announcements on December 3rd, 4th and 5th. Keynotes kick off at 9am HST/2pm ET.
Qualcomm is expected to unveil new mobile platforms, such as a rumoured successor to 2019’s Snapdragon 855.
You can tune into the live-streamed keynotes through the company’s Event Hub webpage. You can access the Event Hub here.
