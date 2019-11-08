What to expect from Qualcomm Tech Summit: Snapdragon 865, 5G and more

We’re rapidly approaching the time of year when Qualcomm unveils its next-gen tech, like new systems-on-a-chip (SoC), modems and more.
Once again, Qualcomm will host its annual Snapdragon Tech Summit in Maui, Hawaii from December 3rd to 5th. MobileSyrup will be on-site to cover the latest from the chipmaker.
Qualcomm is expected to launch its next flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 865. While a name hasn’t been confirmed, Chinese phone maker ‘8848’ outed the name of the new chip when it announced an upcoming phone.
The successor to 2019’s Snapdragon 855 will likely be the main attraction at the summit, but won’t start appearing in devices until 2020. However, the company has kept details of the 865 under wraps. That said, there are some things we can expect from the 865, such as 5G, AI and more.
Qualcomm is also expected to focus on 5G at the summit, not just in the 865 but also in some mid-range SoC offerings. With the focus on getting 5G onto more devices, we could see an update to the Snapdragon X55 modem as well.
Last year, Qualcomm focussed on image processing and machine learning capabilities and those will likely be significant parts of the 865 too. Those aspects help power AI features on smartphones.
The Snapdragon 865 will probably include an updated Adreno GPU and new CPU cores, likely based on the latest Cortex-A75 from ARM.
According to other recent rumours, the company could launch a new Snapdragon Wear chip for smartwatches.
Finally, Qualcomm will likely offer an update to its Snapdragon 8cx laptop chip with enhanced CPU, GPU and video-processing capabilities. Considering the focus on 5G, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see an updated 8cx with a 5G modem as well.
Ultimately, there’s lots to come from Qualcomm, say stay tuned to MobileSyrup heading into December for the latest on the company’s new SoCs.
Source: Android Authority
