PlayStation’s ‘End of Year’ sale discounts hundreds of games

PlayStation has revealed a three-week-long ‘End of Year’ sale offering discounts on more than 800 games and add-ons.
Here are some of the most notable PlayStation 4 offers:
- Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack (includes Origins and Odyssey) — $38.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Dishonored: The Complete Collection — $32.99 (regularly $109.99)
- Grand Theft Auto V — $18.49 (regularly $36.99)
- Hitman 2 — $19.99 (regularly $79.99)
- PaRappa The Rapper Remastered — $5.99 (regularly $19.99)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition — $44.99 (regularly $99.99)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II — Jedi Outcast — $10.79 (regularly $13.49)
- Tearaway Unfolded — $6.74 (regularly $26.99)
The sale runs from December 2nd to 23rd. The full list of End of Year deals can be found here. Meanwhile, PlayStation’s Black Friday sales run until December 3rd.
Comments