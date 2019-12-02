PREVIOUS|
PlayStation’s ‘End of Year’ sale discounts hundreds of games

The deals run for three weeks

Dec 2, 2019

9:07 PM EST

PlayStation has revealed a three-week-long ‘End of Year’ sale offering discounts on more than 800 games and add-ons.

Here are some of the most notable PlayStation 4 offers:

The sale runs from December 2nd to 23rd. The full list of End of Year deals can be found here. Meanwhile, PlayStation’s Black Friday sales run until December 3rd.

