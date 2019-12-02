Purolator has unveiled Canada’s first self-serve Quick Stop Kiosk at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre ahead of the holiday season.
The kiosk lets shoppers buy gifts in the mall and then ship them to their destinations from one location in the shopping centre.
Purolator says the kiosk is convenient because it allows customers to prepare and ship their packages straight from the Eaton Centre. Shoppers have to create their shipping label and place their package into the unit.
They will be provided with a receipt for tracking. Purolator account customers can also drop off their prepaid shipments to save time.
“Our holiday programming is focused on providing shoppers with inspiration and efficiency and this unique concept helps us support guests throughout their shopping journey, from discovery right to delivery,” Jose Ribau, the executive vice-president of digital and innovation at CF, said in a press release.
The self-serve kiosk will be piloted at the shopping mall until December 29th.
Image credit: Purolator
Source: Purolator
