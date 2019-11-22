PREVIOUS|
News

Sony kicks off Black Friday PlayStation Store sale in Canada

Save on 2019 releases like Borderlands 3, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and The Outer Worlds

Nov 22, 2019

3:49 PM EST

0 comments

The Outer Worlds game

Sony has launched its suite of Black Friday deals on the PlayStation Store in Canada.

Altogether, more than 230 PlayStation 4 games and add-ons are discounted, including:

The PlayStation Store’s full list of Black Friday sales can be found here.

More information on PlayStation’s Canadian Black Friday hardware promotions — which include discounted PS4 and PS VR bundles — can be found here.

Image credit: Private Division

Related Articles

News

Oct 17, 2019

3:34 PM EST

Out of nowhere, Sony rolls out PlayStation Vita system update

News

Nov 22, 2019

12:25 AM EST

Tesla’s first electric truck is here and it costs roughly $50,000 in Canada

News

Nov 22, 2019

4:05 PM EST

Alcatel 3V comes to Canada, now available at Freedom Mobile

News

Nov 22, 2019

12:09 PM EST

Some Google Stadia users receiving firmware update to enable old Chromecast Ultras

Comments