Sony kicks off Black Friday PlayStation Store sale in Canada

Sony has launched its suite of Black Friday deals on the PlayStation Store in Canada.
Altogether, more than 230 PlayStation 4 games and add-ons are discounted, including:
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition — $66.99 (regularly $99.99)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — Operator Edition — $87.99 (regularly $109.99)
- Catherine: Full Body — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Code Vein — $47.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Crash Bandicoot Bundle — N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled — $54.99 (regularly $99.99)
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep — $28.19 (regularly $46.99)
- FIFA 20 — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Life is Strange 2 Complete Season — $24.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Monster Hunter World — $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne — $40.11 (regularly $53.41)
- NHL 20 — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- The Outer Worlds — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence — $33.49 (regularly $66.99)
- PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription — $51.99 (regularly $69.99)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Resident Evil 2 — $26.39 (regularly $79.99)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 — $19.99 (regularly $79.99)
The PlayStation Store’s full list of Black Friday sales can be found here.
More information on PlayStation’s Canadian Black Friday hardware promotions — which include discounted PS4 and PS VR bundles — can be found here.
Image credit: Private Division
