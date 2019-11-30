Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave and Netflix [November 25 — December 1]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows to recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
This column typically focuses on content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, with other streaming services mentioned when relevant. For example, a new Apple TV+ series debuted this week and will be listed below.
This column will also highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.
Amazon Prime Video
The Report [Prime Original]
Based on a true story, The Report follows U.S. Senate investigator Daniel J. Jones as he digs into the CIA’s use of torture following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
The Report was written and directed by Scott Z. Burns (The Bourne Ultimatum) and stars Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Annette Benning (The Kids Are Alright), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Michael C. Hall (Dexter) and Tim Blake Nelson (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs).
Original theatrical release date: November 15th, 2019
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: November 29th
Runtime: 2 hours
Genre: Biographical drama
Rotten Tomatoes score: 83 percent
Stream The Report here.
Amazon Prime Video is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime subscription, which is priced at $79 CAD/year in Canada.
The full list of movies and shows that hit Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here. A roundup of Amazon Prime Video Canada’s new December content, meanwhile, is available here.
Apple TV+
Servant [Apple TV+ Original]
Dorothy and Sean Turner hire a young nanny to look after their newborn child, which leads to a mysterious force entering their home.
Servant was created and written by Tony Basgallop (What Remains), executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense) and stars Toby Kebbell (Black Mirror), Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under), Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones) and Rupert Grint (the Harry Potter franchise).
Apple TV+ release date: November 28th (first three episodes, new episodes every Friday)
Runtime: 10 episodes (around 30 minutes each)
Genre: Psychological thriller
Rotten Tomatoes score: 87 percent
Stream Servant here.
An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99/month.
Crave
A bunch of Christmas movies and specials
December 1st sees a variety of classic and modern Christmas-themed content hit Crave. Far be it from me to tell you which of these to watch — although Die Hard has been on Crave for a while and is the definitive best Christmas movie — so here’s a list of a few of Crave’s Christmas films and specials:
- A Christmas Carol (Starz required)
- Deck The Halls (Starz required)
- Doctor Who: The Christmas Specials
- Home Alone (Crave + Movies + HBO required)
- Home Alone 2 (Crave + Movies + HBO required)
- Jingle All The Way (Starz required)
- Love Actually (Crave + Movies + HBO required)
- A Russell Peters Christmas
Check out all of Crave’s Christmas content here.
Dark Side of the Ring [Crave Original]
This Crave Original docuseries examines how wrestlers must balance their in-ring characters with who they really are, as well as the darker side of the wrestling industry.
Dartmouth, Nova Scotia-born filmmaker Jason Eisener directed the series.
Crave release date: November 29th
Runtime: Six episodes (around 44 minutes each)
Genre: Documentary
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Dark Side of the Ring here.
Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season
This documentary looks at various stages of former U.S. Olympic gold medalist alpine skier Lindsey Vonn’s career up until her final World Championship.
The film was directed by extreme sports media company Teton Gravity Research’s Todd and Steve Jones.
Crave release date: November 26th
Runtime: 1 hour, 28 minutes
Genre: Documentary
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
A standard Crave subscription costs $9.99/month, with Starz costing another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month.
The full list of movies and shows that hit Crave this month can be found here. A roundup of Crave’s new December content, meanwhile, is available here.
Netflix
Broken [Netflix Original]
This docuseries shows how negligent and deceitful production and marketing of popular consumer can wind up hurting people.
Broken comes from executive producers Chris Cechin-De La Rosa (Rotten) and Christopher Collins (Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown).
Netflix Canada release date: November 27th
Runtime: Four episodes (58 to 61 minutes each)
Genre: Docuseries
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Broken here.
The Irishman [Netflix Original]
Based on the 2004 book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt, The Irishman follows truck driver Frank Sheeran as he becomes a hitman and gets involved with the mob.
The Irishman was directed Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese (The Departed) and stars Robert DeNiro (Taxi Driver), Al Pacino (Scarface) and Joe Pesci (Goodfellas). Notably, the film has a reported budget of nearly $160 million USD (about $212 million CAD), making it one of Netflix’s most expensive projects to date. Part of that is due to advanced de-aging technology that is used on DeNiro in certain scenes of the film.
Netflix Canada release date: November 27th
Runtime: 3 hours, 29 minutes
Genre: Docuseries
Rotten Tomatoes score: 96 percent
Stream The Irishman here.
Merry Happy Whatever [Netflix Original]
During a 10-day Christmas visit to Philadelphia, a struggling musician tries to win over his new girlfriend’s eclectic family.
Merry Happy Whatever was created by Tucker Cawley (Everybody Loves Raymond) and stars Dennis Quaid (The Parent Trap), Bridgit Mendler (Wizards of Waverly Place), Brent Morin (Undateable) and Ashley Tisdale (The Suite Life of Zack & Cody).
Netflix Canada release date: November 28th
Runtime: Eight episodes (26 to 29 minutes each)
Genre: Comedy
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Merry Happy Whatever here.
The Movies That Made Us [Netflix Original]
This docuseries takes a look at four popular movies — Die Hard, Dirty Dancing, Ghostbusters and Home Alone — from the perspective of the actors and directors who created them.
Netflix Canada release date: November 29th
Runtime: Four episodes (45 to 52 minutes each)
Genre: Docuseries
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream The Movies That Made Us here.
A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $13.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $16.99/month (4K-supported).
The full list of movies and shows that hit Netflix Canada this month can be found here. Meanwhile, a roundup of Netflix Canada’s new December content can be found here.
What are you planning to streaming this weekend? Let us know in the comments!
Image credit: Netflix
Comments